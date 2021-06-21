SEBRING — Whether in person or virtually, people interested in marketing their businesses to tourists may gather some insight this week at a pair of events.
The Highlands County Tourist Development Council, doing business as VisitSebring, has scheduled a group of stakeholder meetings on Tuesday, along with a virtual event today to preview a seminar to be held in November by VISITFlorida and the Adventure Travel Trade Association.
Today’s virtual introduction will be at 10 a.m. at https://visitflorida.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-x9A7EreSsKvwwc61x65Og. It will give people an idea of what they should expect at the Nov. 4-5 event that will give them further insight on reaching “adventure travelers,” a type of niche tourism involving exploration or travel with a certain degree of real or perceived risk.
The Adventure Travel Trade Association defines it as tourism that includes physical activity, a cultural exchange or activities in nature. People don’t necessarily have to go base jumping or scuba diving with sharks. Instead, they can connect with a new culture or a new landscape while being physically active at the same time.
The other seminars, set for Tuesday at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, 227 U.S. 27 in Sebring, will both share information and gather input from local tourism-based businesses on how the TDC can help local tourism industry partners attract out-of-town visitors.
“Prior to COVID, we were meeting regularly with several groups of stakeholders and had a lot of great ideas and projects come from those meetings,” said Casey Hartt, VisitSebring’s lead marketing consultant. “We are ready to reconvene these meetings and get back to holding mutually-beneficial conversations with our local tourism-based businesses.”
All meetings will be held in the Chamber’s conference room and are scheduled as follows:
- 9:30 a.m. — Agritourism
- 11 a.m. — Art & Culture
- 1 p.m. — Hotels & Accommodations
- 2:30 p.m. — Restaurants
Visit Sebring has also hosted various other stakeholder meetings with fishing tournament directors, nature attractions, the Citrus Golf Trail, event organizers and pickleball enthusiasts. Additional stakeholder meetings will be scheduled, as needed.
For any questions, please contact the VisitSebring office at 863-402-6909 or email Chantel Brutus at CBrutus@HighlandsFL.gov. Information about VisitSebring can be found online at VisitSebring.com.