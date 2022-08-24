LAKE PLACID — Songs, books and even movies have been written about messages in bottles found washed up on beaches. The messages are sent for different reasons – an S.O.S., a final goodbye from a sinking vessel, a confession, romance or sending off a loved one with their ashes in the bottle. Then there are those who send them out of curiosity, hoping the message is found and someone responds.
That’s exactly what happened to Lake Placid businessman Gregg Foster and captain of his vessel, Reel Attitude. Recently, a couple from Portugal let him know they got his message in a bottle.
Foster said their response came about three-and-a-half years after he sent the message and bottle overboard. While fishing offshore some 50 miles, he filled an empty whiskey bottle with business cards and a dollar bill.
“I put the money in because people might not pick up an empty bottle, but they will pick it up if it has money in it,” Foster said.
His bottle got noticed by a couple from Santa Maria Island in the Azores off the coast of Portugal. Foster said he was about 50 miles off the coast of Fort Pierce when he tossed the bottle overboard.
“They reached out on Facebook about a month ago,” Foster said.
The message stated the man’s name was Bruno Sousa and said he found the bottle with the money and cards inside.
“Just so you know that it has been found and where. The best wishes for you,” the bottle’s recipient wrote on social media.
About two weeks ago, Foster contacted him again but Sousa hasn’t responded yet. This is the first time Foster has gotten a response to his low tech communication. He said he has tried the message in the bottle about three or four times in his 60 years, with no results.
Foster said 10 miles off shore it’s legal to drop a glass bottle in the ocean without it being considered litter. He did say plastic is always considered litter though.
Foster was amazed at the traveling the bottle must have taken to end up half way across the world.
“It was in the Gulf Stream that took it up to New England and then caught trade winds or a hurricane to get to Santa Maria,” he explained amazed.
Foster imagined the couple was walking along the beach when they found the bottle. He said they must have had to wet the business cards and gingerly take them out from the way they looked.
The fact Foster was able to chart the bottle’s journey is because of others who threw out messages in bottles before him. The U.S. Commerce Coast and Geodetic Survey used Foster’s same basic method from 1846-1966. Inside the bottles, a brightly colored letter asked the recipient to report when and where the bottle was found. In return, the person who found the bottle could find out where and when the bottle’s journey started. Currents were mapped out with the information from those messages in bottles.
Before that, a philosopher in 310 AD sent bottles off to test his hypothesis on Atlantic currents.
In the 1500s, Queen Elizabeth I of England is said to have appointed an “Official Uncorker of Ocean Bottles,” although many sources say it is a myth. Legend states the information in the bottles could contain information affecting national security. Anyone caught opening the bottles could face death.
On 15, 1912 the “unsinkable” Titanic did just that – sink. On board, 19-year-old Irishman Jeremiah Burke penned “Good Bye All,” put it in a bottle and threw it overboard before the ship went down. He did not survive. The letter is now in a museum.
Just a few short years later, the Lusitania was torpedoed and sunk but a passenger was able to jot down a few parting words and seal it in a bottle. The unknown author wrote he/she was “still on deck” and the last of the life boats had left. A few men were nearby praying and “The end is near.” The note was cut off in mid sentence, presumably his time was growing short. According to records, the ship took 18 minutes to go under and 1,000 people died.
Many people collect messages in bottles, some of the most popular are Guinness bottles. In celebration of the company’s 200th birthday, Guinness sent off 200,000 bottles in the 1950s. They are still turning up, according to websites dedicated to messages in bottles.