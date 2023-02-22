Garden Club

Avon Park Founders Garden Club members observe other members’ handiwork.

 COURTESY/AVON PARK FOUNDERS GARDEN CLUB

AVON PARK — When the Avon Park Founders Garden Club met in January the group learned how to construct a raised bed for planting from members Dan and Wilma Lee.

The Lees have their main residence in Wisconsin and spend the winter months in Highlands County. Dan has built raised beds in Wisconsin using brick and stone, a process he said was heavy work. When the couple moved to Avon Park in 2013, Dan constructed beds using treated lumber. But they only lasted five years before the wood began to rot.

