AVON PARK — When the Avon Park Founders Garden Club met in January the group learned how to construct a raised bed for planting from members Dan and Wilma Lee.
The Lees have their main residence in Wisconsin and spend the winter months in Highlands County. Dan has built raised beds in Wisconsin using brick and stone, a process he said was heavy work. When the couple moved to Avon Park in 2013, Dan constructed beds using treated lumber. But they only lasted five years before the wood began to rot.
He now orders forms through Amazon that he said were not easy to assemble. He told the group how he prepares the area for the bed and the type of soil and amendments he uses. In one of his beds he is raising oregano, chives, mint, dill, rosemary and thyme. In a second bed, he has brussel sprouts, red beets, peppers, radishes and chipoline whose leaves are the edible part of the plant. This was a very informative meeting.
The club will be holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, March 11. Also for sale will be Christmas decorations the club members made to decorate city hall using cardboard tubes, cereal boxes and Styrofoam containers. Further information will be given closer to the date of the sale.
For information about the Founders Garden Club call 863-452-1927.