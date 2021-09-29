AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club met at the home of President Rosie Longanecker to begin their Garden Club season. President Longanecker detailed activities the group will be undertaking. Continuing projects include maintaining the Chamber of Commerce garden, presenting the Yard of the Month Award, decorating City Hall for Christmas and assisting the Avon Park Historical Society with landscaping around the Avon Park Museum.
The group is making wreaths to place at the Veterans Memorials and the Service Dog Memorial on the Mall for Veterans Day. The club has received permission from FDOT to landscape around the Blue Star Marker on the point at Main Street and U.S. Hwy. 27. Representatives from the club, FDOT and the city will be meeting to decide the placement of plants. For information about the club or to nominate a yard for the monthly award, phone 863-452-1927.