AVON PARK — The people visiting Avon Park City Hall during the Christmas season were able to enjoy the decorations put up by the Avon Park Founders Garden Club. The Club continued their tradition of decorating City Hall that began in the early 2000s. This year’s decorations followed a blue, silver and white theme. Using recyclable products, the members made flowers from white and dyed blue coffee filters. Silver and blue foil cupcake liners were also made into flowers. Old CDs were painted and glittered, and bathroom tissue rolls were transformed into snowflakes.
Decorations on two trees on the first floor were decorated in blue, silver and white as well as decorations created by Club members. Garland on the stair rails was adorned with bouquets of the same flowers and bows. Wreaths were hung on all entry doors and on several inside walls.
Wooden soldiers greeted visitors at both entrances. The outside stair rails continued with the color scheme. Metal tripod frames were decorated with lights for night time viewing and the traditional wreath was hung above the front entrance.
Not to be forgotten, decorations continued over to the county tax office where a garland lay across the main signage. Two small decorated trees were placed in front of the building.
For information about the Founders Garden Club, call 863-452-1927.