AVON PARK — In a proclamation issued by the City of Avon Park in 2013, it was “resolved that henceforth in Avon Park, the week of Feb. 17 through Feb. 23 shall be known as Founders Garden Club Week.” A copy of the proclamation is on display at the Avon Park Library along with Garden related items.
The club is very active in the community: decorating City Hall at Christmas, maintaining the Chamber of Commerce garden, assisting with landscape at the Depot Museum, presenting the Yard of the Month Award, sponsoring youth to Camp Wekiva and holding an annual plant sale.
This year the plant sale will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m All plants have been grown by members.
The February meeting of the club included a guided tram tour of Highlands Hammock State Park where members saw many juvenile and adult alligators sunning themselves.
For information about the club, phone 863-452-1827.