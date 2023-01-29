sign

A sign in front of a residence on S. Carolina Avenue in Avon Park declares it a closed drug house.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — A search warrant executed by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 1116 S. Carolina Ave. netted four arrests Thursday morning. The search warrant was obtained because of alleged drug sales in the residence. The warrant was served by HCSO’s Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units.

As a result of the warrant, four men were arrested – Willie Henry Gammage Jr., 50; Anthony Brice Smith, 34; William Alston Clarke II, 39; and Demetrius Lamar Jones, 32, all of the suspects are from Avon Park. The 1116 S. Carolina Ave. address is also listed as Gammage’s address.

