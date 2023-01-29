AVON PARK — A search warrant executed by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 1116 S. Carolina Ave. netted four arrests Thursday morning. The search warrant was obtained because of alleged drug sales in the residence. The warrant was served by HCSO’s Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units.
As a result of the warrant, four men were arrested – Willie Henry Gammage Jr., 50; Anthony Brice Smith, 34; William Alston Clarke II, 39; and Demetrius Lamar Jones, 32, all of the suspects are from Avon Park. The 1116 S. Carolina Ave. address is also listed as Gammage’s address.
Gammage is being charged with possession of cocaine, drug equipment possession and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The arrest report shows Gammage was found in the back master bedroom by himself. A search would turn up a “glass smoking pipes” that field tested positive for cocaine. After informing Gammage of his Miranda rights, Gammage stated they probably belonged to a former girlfriend who moved out the fall 2022.
Smith will face charges of possession of drug equipment, manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The report shows Smith was found in a back bedroom where a search revealed behind a TV a baggy with white residue. The residue tested to be MDMA. The suspect was transferred to a car. When Smith was moved out of the car, a baggy with 10.8 grams of fentanyl. A video allegedly shows Smith pulling the baggy from his pants and putting it in a crack where the seat and floor meet.
Clarke was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear for court.
Jones was arrested for giving a false ID at law enforcement and a probation violation.
In an unrelated incident, a man was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, from multiple gunshot wounds on Fred Conner Street, a short distance from the Carolina Avenue residence.