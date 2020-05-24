This home is at 6809 Sparta Road in Sebring. It is priced at $448,000 and is listed by Sue Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands.
This delightful home has 2,880 living square feet and is located on 1.6 acres with 100 feet of sandy bottom Lake Charlotte frontage.
Bright and cheery light flows through each room. The floor plan is expansive with the master ensuite and office/fourth bedroom with its own bath on one side of the house. The other side of the home has the kitchen, family room with wood burning fireplace, two bedrooms and a bath.
Upon entering the home, you walk into the living room, which flows into the very large 20-by-48-foot screened-in porch overlooking the lush backyard with oaks leading down to the dock and sandy beachfront. The porch is so large you can multi-task on it — relax, eat, art work, sunset viewing — just enjoy the peace and solitude with the gentle breezes on your own private retreat.
But there is also a wonderful 22-by-10-foot kitchen with a six-burner gas stove, handcrafted walnut counter tops, plenty of kitchen storage, center island and a breakfast nook overlooking the lake.
This home will take your breath away ... promise. Lake Charlotte is over 200 acres and is a spring-fed, sandy-bottom ridge lake. There is no public access for boaters. Lots of privacy going on here.
The asking price for this home is $448,000. Contact Sue Clark at 863-441-0969.