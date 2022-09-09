AVON PARK — A four-car chain-reaction crash sent three people to local hospitals on Thursday, but fortunately without apparent serious injury.
Meanwhile, any citations or fault assigned in the collision is pending investigation by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision took place at or just before 10:40 a.m. when, according to sheriff’s officials, a black SUV hit a gray Nissan Rogue and sideswiped a Ford F-550 work truck owned and operated by Jahna Concrete.
The black SUV, based on observations on the scene, was a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup.
The Rogue, which suffered severe rear-end damage, then hit the back end of an older-model gray Kia Forte sedan. The driver of that car, uninjured, said the wreck was just one car hitting another while at the traffic light.
The crash snarled traffic on northbound U.S. 27 until close to 11:30 a.m. as the Avon Park Fire Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office worked with a local towing company to clear the road.
The Sheriff’s Office did not have names or conditions as of press time Thursday and expects initial detailed reports may not be available until Monday, at the earliest.