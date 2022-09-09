Damage from pile-up crash

Avon Park city firefighters clean up around the wreckage of a four-car crash that took place just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 27 northbound at Main Street. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said the chain-reaction crash involved four cars with no serious injuries, but three people were transported.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

AVON PARK — A four-car chain-reaction crash sent three people to local hospitals on Thursday, but fortunately without apparent serious injury.

Meanwhile, any citations or fault assigned in the collision is pending investigation by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

