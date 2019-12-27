AVON PARK — A two-vehicle, head-on crash sent four people to trauma centers and another person to a local hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol had not released a crash report by press time on Thursday; details are few.
About 7 p.m. two cars were traveling in opposite directions of travel along State Road 17 near East Sears Road at the point of impact. The crash shut traffic down for hours as multiple first responder agencies helped the injured, assisted with traffic and investigated the wreck.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said there were four people who were “trauma alerts,” where injuries show “signs and symptoms of being traumatic,” he said.
Another man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The man was alert and talking at the scene, according to officials.
Seat belts were worn by drivers and passengers. Bashoor said the section of road does not have a strong curve. Further details will be given when the Florida Highway Patrol sends out the press release.
Four separate helicopters transported patients to trauma centers from the landing zone at Bethany Baptist Church. HCFR ground transport units from Avon Park, Sun ‘N Lake, and Sebring worked tirelessly at the scene. Highlands County Fire Rescue Units from Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Avon Park Fire Department arrived to help in any way possible. Polk County joined in the effort by providing a fire truck and an ambulance to cover the north end of Highlands County while the south end of the county covered the remainder.
Holidays in the Highlands has been plagued with tragedy. In the early morning of Christmas Eve, a crash claimed the lives of two people on State Road 70. Last year on Christmas Day, four people were killed in a crash, also on State Road 70.