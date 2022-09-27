SEBRING — The lawyer defending Zephen Xaver told a judge last week that she plans to argue as many as four motions before the quintuple murder trial can begin.
Pretrial motions are held to decide issues of fact or law, sometimes with witnesses testifying, before the trial begins. Her client is accused of shooting five women to death in SunTrust Bank in Sebring in Jan. 23, 2019.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Tuesday that she will argue for:
Individual and sequestered voir dire
The first motion centers on voir dire, the questioning of prospective jurors by defense and prosecution lawyers. In a death penalty case such as this, prospective jurors must be “death qualified,” – able to understand aggravating and mitigating evidence – and to render a death sentence in an appropriate case.
McNeill’s motion, which would allow for the questioning of prospective jurors away from other prospective jurors, has already been filed. She wants to bring them in the room independently during jury selection because she believes answers given by some prospective jurors could prejudice other potential jurors in the room.
“Individual and sequestered voir dire … is necessary to ensure the jury is not biased in favor of the death penalty or otherwise unfairly biased,” she wrote in her motion.
A break between guilt and penalty phases
Her second motion would instill a period of time between the jury’s verdict (known as the guilt phase) and the second phase (known as the penalty phase). In the penalty phase, prosecutors will argue for Xaver’s execution, while McNeill – or another member of her team – could argue for life in prison. Victim impact statements, which will be read by prosecution attorneys, as well as mitigating testimony from mental health experts and family members can be part of the penalty phase. She has not yet filed that motion, but McNeill may hope that a break between the phases might lessen any passions in the jury.
Disallow term “penalty phase” during the trial
The third motion is to disallow the use of the term “penalty phase” during the trial. Estrada has already rejected her motion to prohibit the term “guilt phase” during the trial. The judge also rejected the defense motion to prohibit the term “guilt phase” from the Joseph Ables death penalty trial. Ables is accused of shooting Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. to death on his Placid Lakes front porch.
McNeill has suggested using “advisory” or “recommending” phases as opposed to “penalty phase.”
Motion to suppress, possibly statements
McNeill has already suggested to Estrada that she wants to ban any testimony about statements Xaver may have made before detectives read him his rights in the Sheriff’s Office interview room. While still inside the bank, Xaver spoke on the phone at length with a member of the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team. She may seek to suppress some of that conversation. She also learned that a police officer may have spoken to Xaver as he sat handcuffed in a police vehicle outside the bank.
McNeill was scheduled to argue the motions on Nov. 3-4, but has asked Estrada to postpone those hearings until sometime in December. These are among the final motions before the start of trial, which Estrada has said he’d like to start in January — February.