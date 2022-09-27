SEBRING — The lawyer defending Zephen Xaver told a judge last week that she plans to argue as many as four motions before the quintuple murder trial can begin.

Pretrial motions are held to decide issues of fact or law, sometimes with witnesses testifying, before the trial begins. Her client is accused of shooting five women to death in SunTrust Bank in Sebring in Jan. 23, 2019.

