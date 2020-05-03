This home is located at 1300 Cougar Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $335,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This beautiful custom-built, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with lots of room, a four-plus car garage with tile floor plus a side golf cart garage. The details are noticeable the moment you pull into the tiled driveway in to your three-car garage.
The bright, open floor plan is over 3,000 square feet of living area, with 20-inch tile throughout, crown molding and high ceilings.
Be part of all the action from this beautiful, huge, dream kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting, lots of cabinet space and a huge island designed for a “cake baker,” with breakfast bar seating with its own sink, extra storage for all your kitchen equipment, plus a pantry. A flat screen TV in the kitchen is also included.
The spacious dining room with a beautiful chandelier that will surely wow your guests.
The large family room could be the main entertaining space with plenty of room for the pool table or your large furniture.
On one entire side of this home, you’ll find the grand master suite with all the space for king-sized furniture and all of the large pieces, two walk-in closets and a spacious master bathroom with tub and tiled walk-in shower. The guest bedrooms are also a great size and with a guest bathroom the size of most master bathrooms with a large double vanity sink.
The spacious indoor utility room has plenty of closet space, utility sink and washer and dryer included.
Bring all your cars, toys, boats, jet skis, tools, etc. and you can put them in the three-car garage in the front and in the attached oversized one-car garage in the rear, which has it’s own A/C unit. This rear garage has high ceilings and can be accessed from the master bathroom suite and the family room, so this space could be used as an in-home office, in-law apartment, or just a shop your friends will be jealous of. For energy efficiency, owners custom built this home with two separate A/C units, one for the entire house and an additional for the master suite.
It’s in a great location with just a short distance to Hill-Gustat Middle School and only a few minutes drive to all major shopping and restaurants and the hospital. This home is move-in ready and in such an ideal location you won’t want to pass this one up.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077. MLS# 272457