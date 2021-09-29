Patients often ask if there is anything new in technology that will help them hear better, that will help them to understand better. We are asked this on a daily basis by patients whose hearing aids are 10 years old and even by people whose aids are only a year old. It is a reality ... people want to hear the very best that they can. To hear better is to live better! So when do you upgrade your hearing aid? Three reasons to consider when making the decision to upgrade:
1. To accommodate a change in hearing. Updating to new technology may be necessary to accommodate a significant change in your hearing. If you notice more difficulty understanding speech, TV or perhaps in noise like at a restaurant that is an indication that your hearing may have changed. Keep in mind that age-related hearing loss does change over time. Changes in hearing is expected and hearing acuity often diminishes also. Updating to more sophisticated technology can help compensate for these types of changes.
2. To accommodate for a change in your lifestyle. If you have changed jobs, or volunteer activities, living situations, or added some different outside interests. Often these changes require better or a different type of performance from your hearing aids. For instance, maybe you have been caring for your spouse for several years and now find yourself by yourself. Finally picking up the pieces, you volunteer or join a support group or maybe an art association, maybe you find yourself picking up a part-time job.
Life gets busier and faster. You need hearing aids that provide better noise control. Conference calls, meetings and an increase in social activities may require more advanced technology. When your lifestyle is active you go from one difficult listening situation to another. Recent advancements in mechanical algorithms help tackle one of the biggest challenges hearing aid wearers face – hearing and understanding speech well in noise. Treating your hearing loss with the most sophisticated technology available will allow you to hear well in a number of challenging environments.
3. To improve overall listening performance. Experienced hearing aid wearers often develop specific listening preferences. New advancements give listeners more control over hearing aid settings and functionality. For example, with Starkey Hearing Technologies “Livio Edge Ai” instruments and the Thrive Hearing Control App, users can create or adjust to unique listening preferences for specific environments such as a favorite restaurant or weekly meeting or job site. Changes in wireless technology allows you to seamlessly stream audio from your phone and other media devices directly to your hearing aids.
Our newest technology even features a specific prescription designed uniquely for music for a high-definition audio experience. It actually provides a extensive graphic-equalizer for the fine tuning of music separately from speech. Truly an amazing instrument. Ear to ear technology also allows your hearing aids to make environmental decisions by communicating with each other which enables them to self adjust to make listening in difficult environments more comfortable. Advanced feedback technology provides stable gain without that annoying whistling.
There has also been a release of Surface Nano Shield technology that protects the new technologically advanced hearing aids from water, oil and sweat, thus reducing the need for repair.
4. Two years ago, Starkey released the first custom built Bluetooth Lithium-ion rechargeable hearing aids. Available in three styles … two years ago. Starkey is always the first to get the new technology with the kinks out. That means nothing has to go behind the ear. Everything fits completely in the ear. We have been successfully fitting this technology for two years. So if rechargeable sounds like something you would like, then we have a style for you. Not just rechargeable, but also Bluetooth connectivity. Doesn’t everyone love an upgrade? To Hear Better IS to Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.