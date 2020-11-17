SEBRING — Shortly after the gavel raps this morning, Highlands County will swear in four new county commissioners.
In order of their place on the agenda, Kevin Roberts will take the oath for the District 1 seat, Kathleen “Kathy” G. Rapp will swear in for District 2, Scott A. Kirouac will swear in for the District 3 seat and Christopher Campbell will take the oath for District 5.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, as the only current incumbent, in District 4, will then take nominations from the new commissioners to elect a chair from their ranks to preside over meetings for the next year.
The new chair will then take nominations for vice-chair.
All commissioners are elected at-large and serve the county at-large, although they must live within the districts from which they are seated.
Before starting their daily business, the new commission will recognize Steve Cooper, who is retiring from Camp Cloverleaf; present awards for years of service to employees working for the Parks & Facilities, Road & Bridge, Traffic Operations, and Public Safety Departments, as well as get a new report from Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss on the COVID-19 and CARES Act relief situations.
After which, they have scheduled six public hearings, primarily on land use requests, and five action items including budget amendments and the vacation of an easement.
The county will consider a pair of hearings on a small-scale land use change and a zoning change for 0.66 acres at 12714 U.S. 98, between the highway and Red Beach Lake, from medium-density residential to commercial/business.
Another pair of hearings on land use and zoning will review a request to change 10.05 acres further east at 4321 U.S. 98 from agriculture to commercial/business. The site is on the south side of the highway, north of Lake Istokpoga, at the southwest intersection of U.S. 98 and Istokpoga Park Access Road.
A fifth hearing will consider an ordinance that, if passed, would allow landowners in Avon Park Lakes to divide their lots without having to replat the land if the newly-created parcels are at least one acre and have 100 feet of road frontage, or if the lot was divided prior to today — Nov. 17, 2020 — and created a divided portion that is smaller than an acre.
Commissioners will also have a resolution to consider closing the end portion of Alderman Drive, which runs from U.S. 27 in Lake Placid to lakeside homes on Lake Clay.
In the action agenda, commissioners will be asked to vacate an easement that runs through land at 6941 and 6945 San Bruno Drive in Sebring.
They also have budget amendments in front of them to rollover funds into projects, which would increase the General Fund by $135,018, the Transportation Trust Fund by $119,670, the Tourist Development Trust by $254,441 and the HCFPIRN Limited Capital Fund 335 by $21,283, while decreasing the Infrastructure Surtax Fund by $9.05 million, decreasing the county budget overall by $8.52 million.
The commission has a request from Human Resources to transition the county’s flexible spending accounts and COBRA administration from the old health insurance company to the newly-hired one, P&A Administrative Services Inc.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management, also has another set of budget amendments on the agenda, to decrease the General Fund by $281,726, Energy Recovery by $176,940, Infrastructure Surtax by $840,151, the Transportation Trust Fund by $15,672, HCFPIRN Limited Capital Fund 335 by $16,658, Sebring Parkway Maintenance Fund by $4,231 and the Solid Waste Fund by $90,909, for a total decrease of $1.43 million.
Several projects have been closed and required additional funds from the Infrastructure Surtax Reserve for Contingency, for a net decrease of $117,670.
The Clerk of Courts also has a budget amendment on the agenda, a year-end cleanup, which would increase the county’s General Fund by $274,355. Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said that was because his office got $201,000 of CARES Act funding plus funding from two outside agencies — the Board and the Supervisor of Elections — for two current information technology professionals.
The county commission covered part of the $232,000 shortfall for the courts with $145,000 of CARES Act funding, Kaszubowski said. The rest of that, approximately $87,000, he said, was made up from furloughs and conservative spending.