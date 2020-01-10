SEBRING — Four Sun ‘N Lake residents, including one who recently served on the Board of Supervisors, have put in their names on the ballot for this month’s landowner seat election.
Mark Camp of Pebble Beach Drive, Craig Herrick of Cremona Drive, Javita McKinney of Palazzo Street and V. Ward Miller of Manor Drive have all requested to run for the remaining two years of the term vacated recently by Supervisor Dan Stegall.
Camp was originally appointed to the board in 2016 to fill a seat vacated by the late supervisor Richard Miller. Camp later resigned from the board on Nov. 7, 2018, while serving as board president.
His resignation letter, brief and to the point, stated, “Effective immediately, I have tendered my resignation as a member of the SNL Board of Supervisors.”
Supervisor Mike Gilpin has filed for re-election to his current seat for another four-year term. He is unopposed at this time.
The other three supervisors, elected by popular vote, are Joe Branson, Raymond Brooks and Neal Hotelling.