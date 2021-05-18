SEBRING — An unnamed 4-year-old boy fell from the second story window of his preschool on South Commerce Avenue Friday afternoon. The child was sent by helicopter to a trauma hospital for treatment and had returned home by Monday morning, according to Sebring Police Department’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart.
Hart said SPD was dispatched at 3:48 p.m. to the business. He stated the child was seen near the second-story window with two other children close by. The boy was pushing or doing something to the window when he fell out of it, he said.
As of Monday morning, there were no charges or arrests made. The incident is still under investigation and has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Unit.