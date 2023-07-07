Law enforcement agencies across the county reported no problems with people shooting guns in the air during the Independence Day holiday.
Likewise, they didn’t report any fireworks-related incidents. Highlands County Fire Rescue handled a variety of calls, including medical, lift assists, and brush fires, according to the Highlands County Public Information Office.
However, none were related to fireworks or holiday-related injuries.
It all suggests that a concerted effort to get out the word through local press, word-of-mouth and other avenues may have had a positive impact on safety.
Highlands County is no stranger to fireworks incidents. In April 2021, then 13-year-old Gauge Grantham told the Highlands News-Sun he considered himself lucky, and blessed, to have only spent a week in Tampa General Hospital after a second-hand fireworks mortar exploded in front of him, burning his chest, neck and face and leaving debris in his eyes.
However, around Florida, the news form July 4 was not as rosy.
• A 7-year-old bystander in Tampa got fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet during an altercation over Jet Skis being ridden too close to a boat ramp and to shore. The boy’s grandfather pulled him into a truck to take cover, but the boy was still shot in the head and the grandfather was shot in the finger, Tampa police reported.
• A 13-year-old boy in Broward County suffered partial amputation of all fingers on his right hand, burns to his face and chest and cuts to his head early Wednesday morning when a mortar-type firework exploded.
• A 40-year-old man in High Springs was injured when a firework exploded in his hand in a Cinnamon Hills Estates playground.