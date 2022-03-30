SEBRING — Sebring’s unique blend of fizz and fiesta returns this weekend with the fourth edition of the Sebring Soda Festival.
Started as a two-day outdoor event in 2018 by owners of the Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works to celebrate small batch and vintage sodas, the Soda Fest expanded under the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce into a full weekend, drawing crowds from inside and outside the state, and earning awards from VISIT FLORIDA.
“It’s incredible to see how this festival has grown over the years,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring. “We had no idea that it would become an award-winning, must-experience event in Florida. It’s now our biggest annual festival in the Sebring area, attracting thousands of visitors each year.”
Visitors can sample a wide range of bubbly beverages, with traditional flavors like colas, ginger ales, root beers and cream sodas; vintage favorites like Cheerwine, Moxie and RC Cola, and unique flavors like caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, peach cobbler, candied bacon, key lime, cucumber, pepper soda and coffee.
The only cost comes with the taste tickets, required to sample the sodas. Starting as low as $5, they are for sale online or on site.
All the rest of the fun is free, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, on the Circle in downtown Sebring, with Fizzy Family Fun Night including a silent disco, family activities and more than 50 soda tastings.
Saturday starts at 11 a.m. on the Circle with all-day entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more than 200 sodas to sample, followed by a free block party and concert at 6 p.m.
Sunday has more tastings from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more details, visit www.SebringSodaFest.com.