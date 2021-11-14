Why is 13 dead service people Biden’s fault? Let’s start with anyone with a half-functioning brain (AKA Joe) should know you don’t pull out the troops until you get all your people and equipment out first. When Joe was asked if he was advised to leave troops, he said no. When his generals were asked, under oath, they both said they advised him to keep troops there. Who’s lying?
Joe assured us that the Taliban were honorable people. They were in charge of the first checkpoint. Supposedly, to make sure no one with weapons got through. Kind of like having the fox guard the hen house.
Joe assured us that no American or ally would be left behind. There are hundreds still behind enemy lines. When the 13 were brought home and taken off the plane, there was Joe, checking his watch. Was he late for his nap?
My husband and many of his friends are veterans. They’ve said many times, thank God they didn’t have to serve under Biden. The biggest threat to our country, according to Joe, are “White Supremacists” and “Parents” at school board meetings. He’s not a bit concerned that China can hit us within 10 seconds with their missiles.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid