Tropical Weather Electricity

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy visits workers restoring power in Naples, Fla., Oct. 3.

 ROBERT BUMSTED/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — After pouring workers and equipment into restoring electricity after Hurricane Ian, Florida Power & Light expects to seek approval to recoup about $1.1 billion from customers, officials said Friday.

It was not immediately clear when FPL will file a proposal at the Florida Public Service Commission — or how the proposal would affect customers’ monthly bills.

