Ernie Francis remained perfect in his seventh Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli start at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Starting fifth, Francis worked his way up the field on a drying track in the No. 98 One South Florida Wealth Advisors Ford Mustang to take the lead with 20 minutes remain and then cruised to a 2.827-second victory over the pole-winning Corvette of Tony Ave.
Chris Dyson gambled by pitting for slick tires, finishing third in the No. 20 Plaid Ford Mustang.
Porsche driver Erich Joiner won in XGT, beating out the Audi of Ken Thwaits after both pitted for slick tires late in the race.
Series debutant Mark Brummond led start-to-finish to win SGT in his pole-winning BMW, beating out the F.A.S.T. Mustang of Adrian Wlostowski, who recorded a career-best finish.
In addition to fielding Francis’ winning Mustang, Breathless Racing also won in GT, with Tim Horrell leading all the way in a Porsche GT4 Clubsport.
Scott Lagasse took advantage of Thomas Merrill’s last-lap misfortune to capture a stunning victory in Sunday’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 Powered by AEM race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
A late caution for the stopped car of early leader Rafa Matos led to a one-lap shootout. Merrill had led 26 laps and held a 10-second lead at the restart. Denied a victory when he went off on a late restart in the season opener at Sebring, Merrill went off in turn eight on the final lap. Lagasse and Mike Skeen went side-by-side for the lead, with Lagasse holding off the challenge to lead the final two corners.
Lagasse scored his second TA2 victory in the No. 92 M1 Racecars/Team SLR/Fields Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Skeen finished second in the No. 77 Liqui Moly Camaro, followed by Tom Sheehan in the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang, Jeff Wright in the No. 12 Berryman Products Ford Mustang, and Scott Borchetta in the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka Camaro.