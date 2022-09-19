SEBRING — Debbie Denise Benjamin goes to court Wednesday, but prosecutors have already dropped all but one of the 19 counts against her.
Benjamin, who once owned Faith in Home Companion Services, LLC was charged with 12 counts of grand theft above $300 from elderly victims and three counts of first degree petit theft in February. However, for ease of prosecution and other reasons, Highlands County prosecutors have dropped all the charges except one count of grand theft of victims 65 years old or older.
If convicted, Benjamin could face up to 30 years in prison, but Florida law allows judges to order convicted fraudsters to reimburse elderly victims and perform 500 hours of community service.
Benjamin, who has been sued civilly for failing to pay bills as well as filing her own lawsuits against former employers, is also suing the elderly couple she is alleged to have stolen from.
In the Wednesday case, Benjamin is accused of scamming an elderly couple whose insurance company, Banker’s Casualty, used to pay Benjamin directly.
Benjamin allegedly told the couple to have the insurance company deposit the money into the couple’s Wauchula State Bank account instead. The elderly woman filled out the direct deposit form and gave it to Benjamin, who told them she’d fax it to the insurance company. Once the insurance money began hitting the elderly couple’s bank account, they were to pay Benjamin for her services from their account.
Instead of faxing the couple’s bank information to the insurance company, however, prosecutors say she gave Bankers Casualty her bank account and routing number. That allowed her to be paid twice, once from the insurance company and a second time from the couple.
From September 2020 to August 2021, prosecutors allege, the couple kept paying Benjamin with checks from their account, believing the insurance company was reimbursing their Wauchula account.
Benjamin received more than $50,000 during that time period, but placed the overpayment at $17,940.14.
Benjamin sued the elderly couple and their daughter for slander and accused them of defrauding the insurance company “in a scheme to replace Benjamin.” In an August civil court filing, she claimed the family accused her because they wanted a younger family member to care for the elderly parents. She then accuses the younger family member of committing the fraud for which she is charged. Prosecutors do not believe that to be the case.
Benjamin filed another lawsuit against a hospital in Sebring after she was fired in 2017. She accused several nurses and human resources staff of lying when they accused her of sleeping on the job and failing to take vital signs of her assigned patients. She also claimed supervisors lied when they told higher-ups that they did not trust the validity of the vital sign notations Benjamin made in patient charts. A circuit court judge dismissed the case, in which Benjamin sought more than $15,000 in damages, in January 2018.
She sued Balmoral Assisted Living for slander after they told the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Lake Placid Police Department that Benjamin was exploiting and abusing an elderly patient. The CNA also alleges she was forced to resign because of a hostile work environment. She asked for $100,000 from each of the Balmoral “defendants.”
The civil case was held in abeyance for two years before Benjamin voluntarily dropped the case in 2019.
She also sued her neighbor in February after his allegedly “unleashed vicious dog” came onto her property and knocked her down. She claimed she fought the dog off, but it turned on her small dog and “violently tore the dog apart.”