It is blatantly obvious that the election was fraught with fraud. Three is plenty of evidence as Newsmax, Fox, 92.5 FM, TV with Hannity, AONews and CBN have disclosed.
A truck driver has testified that he hauled a truckload of election ballots across state lines to another state, which is a felony, hundreds of whistleblowers have filled out affidavits saying there were voter irregularities and they could not observe because required to stay away 6 feet or more. Others saw poll workers run through same ballots several times; another saw many identical ballots run through the count, the pipe burst in the polling place and the voting stopped. At that time, there was a tremendous spike in voting for Biden. Others said voting machines were a take-off of Dominion machines used in Venezuela for having a rigged election, that they were connected to the internet. Election laws changed by states’ Supreme Court and not the legislature, which is against the law. Ballot envelopes clumped so no verification if legal or not. That’s another problem.
With mail-in ballots you fill out a ballot and all the person’s information is on the envelope and signature is displayed. Once you open the envelope and the ballot and enveloped are separated, there is no connection any more or verification on backtracking to see if it is a legal vote.
Evidence of dead people voting, non citizens voting, and people not on the registry for the state or out of state residents.
Also people not requesting a mail-in ballot receiving one and polling drop-off boxes not equally distributed and favoring Democratic areas. Violation of equal protection laws.
The evidence is overwhelming. They can’t be lying. The courts so far have refused to take up the legal challenge, mainly in the swing states.
This is a threat to our democracy. It is not a matter of Democrat or Republican, it is a matter of election integrity.
We need a system that is foolproof. A system where there is a nationwide standard and maybe a bar code on each requested mail out ballot for backtracking to see if vote was legal.
We have to have confidence that our legal vote counts and all illegal votes don’t count.
This election needs to be closely investigated, whether Barr wants to or not. Our freedoms depend upon it.
In spite of everything, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring