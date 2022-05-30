SEBRING – $65,852 even.
That’s what Daniel Merrell owes in restitution to the people he defrauded in Spring Lake and other Highlands County neighborhoods.
Prosecutors, however, want to see at least $36,000 in his lawyer’s escrow account when he’s sentenced Tuesday, or they will not honor the plea agreement. His plea agreement states that if he can come up with that amount, which represents restitution for people he defrauded, he’ll receive 5 years in prison and 6 years in prison, to run concurrently.
“If at the time of sentencing the defendant does not have at least $36,000 in his attorney’s escrow account, then the state can withdraw the plea agreement,” the agreement states.
Merrell pled guilty to fraud, grand theft, contracting without a license and other charges in 10 separate criminal cases in March.
Prosecutors say they made the agreement to ensure the money gets back to the victims, several of whom are retirees and above the age of 65.
Merrell’s crimes include writing a worthless check, scheming to defraud, grand theft, theft from a person 65 years or older, contracting without a license, and exploitation of an elderly person.
Merrell also bounced a check for a pickup truck at Alan Jay dealership, and offered to make up the first check with another bounced check, prosecutors said. He returned the truck, so his restitution to Alan Jay stands at $192.
Other restitution amounts are much higher: Merrell owes one victim $5,320; another, $4,500; another victim, $4,140, and various amounts to another 11 people for a total of $65,852.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, Merrell — who worked at Spring Lake Golf Resort — took down payments for repaving driveways and other construction without completing the work. He has a history of defrauding people from New York to Hardee County and finally to Highlands, court records show.
Court records show he was arrested on a mix of 26 charges of fraud and contracting without a license in Polk County in 2018 and 2019. He was convicted on 10 counts and sentenced to 17 months in state prison. After his release, he was put on 12 years of probation.
Now that he has pled guilty to more fraud in Highlands County, Polk County prosecutors can use his plea as proof he violated his probation in Polk.
If a Polk County judge determines Merrell violated his Polk County probation, he can receive another 12 years in that county.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said he’s hopeful Merrell can repay his victims.
“We will only know the actual truth as to what is there at sentencing,” Kromholz said. “As you know, actions speak louder than words.”