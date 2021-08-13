SEBRING — The tropics are heating up and all eyes are on the sixth storm of the 2021 hurricane season, Fred. By Thursday morning Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression as it hit the rugged terrain of Hispanola and became disorganized.
By Thursday’s afternoon update, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the 230 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. The depression’s maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph. Sustained winds of 39 mph are required for a tropical storm. Fred slowed down to 14 mph and was headed west-northwest.
NOAA’s Meteorologist Eric Oglesby said things could change and Fred could gain strength and become a tropical storm once again. He said it depended on how TD Fred interacts with Cuba.
Fred is expected to be felt in southeast Florida and the Keys by tonight. If Fred sticks to the current path, he will skirt the west coast of Florida by Saturday into Sunday.
“Highlands County will have locally heavy rain,” Oglesby said.
Oglesby said the county is wet already from the summer afternoon storms. He urged residents to regularly monitor any updates even though the storm was weak.
Speaking of a lot of rain, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners announced free sand bags beginning yesterday. The sand and the sandbags are free but residents must bring their own shovels and manpower to fill the bags.
Ten sandbags per person are available in each municipality from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sebring’s Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd.; in Avon Park, visit the Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street, and in Lake Placid at the Road and Bridge office on Couth Road 621.
The sand for the sand bags is available at Sebring’s South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center; in Avon Park at the intersection of Old Bombing Range Road, CR 17A and Isabelle Lake Road. The sand is also available at Lake Placid at the intersection of County Road 621 and County Road 619 and Highlands Lake Drive.
In addition to Tropical Depression Fred, NOAA is watching another area of concern called Disturbance 1, which is following a similar path to Fred. As of Thursday afternoon, the area of low pressure was a tropical wave and was about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to NOAA. As of the 2 p.m. update, Disturbance 1 did not have a closed circulation and was not organized.
However, NOAA predicted formation of the storm within 48 hours at 60% and 70% within five days.