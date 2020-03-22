This is for all of you that believe that socialism, communism and free everything is what this country should be. I suggest that you read this.
What destroys every social order is the growth of an immense leisure class. It no longer becomes a subsistence culture; other nations must support it. When the populace is offered free food and shelter, the growth of the nation goes down.
It says that these people do not have the creative ability to learn self reliance, but depend upon a government to program their leisure time for them. This programming makes them slaves, dependent on even more control.
Robert Lewis
Sebring