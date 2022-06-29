AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. a free Community Health Fair will be held at the Boys & Girls Club located at 207 E. State St. The Ridge Seventh Day Adventist Church has partnered with health care providers such as AdventHealth and Samaritan’s Touch, and safety organizations including the Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department and numerous other vendors to bring to the public vital health and safety information. For the past three years, public events like this have been almost non-existent. We are excited about getting back on track.
The fair will consist of free vision and health screenings, and a variety of booths regarding physical, mental, spiritual and financial well-being. The goal of the fair is for each person to leave with more knowledge regarding how to improve their health, as well as their home and environment safety. A primary focus will be prevention and early detection which are key roles in improving overall health.
People have experienced many losses over the past few years due to the pandemic and a steady rise in inflation. We want to equip them with tools to reduce further losses. We also want to improve individual and community morale by supporting each other through available resources and services.
This event is being held in the air conditioned comfort of the large Sports Complex gym and spacious adjacent classrooms. This allows us to uphold social distancing practices for the safety of all. Masks are required and will be provided.
There will be lots of free giveaways for all, and we encourage everyone to invite their family, friends, and neighbors to attend.