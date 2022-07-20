AVON PARK — A free Community Health Fair will be held on Sunday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Avon Park Branch of the Boys & Girls Club located on 207 E. State Street. The Ridge SDA church has partnered with health care providers such as AdventHealth, the Samaritan’s Touch, and safety organizations including the sheriff’s department and fire fepartment as well as numerous other vendors to bring to the public vital health and safety information. For the past three years, public events like this have been almost non-existent. We are excited about getting back on track.
The fair will consist of free vision and health screenings, and a variety of booths regarding physical, mental, spiritual and financial well-being. The goal of the fair is for each person to leave with more knowledge regarding how to improve their health, as well as their home and environment safety. A primary focus will be prevention and early detection which are key roles in improving overall health.