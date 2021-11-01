SEBRING — Veteran’s Day is just around the corner on Nov. 11. Aspen Dental will honor veteran’s with a Day of Service held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. Free dental care will be available at the Sebring office at 1855 U.S. 27 N.
This Day of Service will mark the seventh year Aspen Dental has cared for those who served from their offices across the country. Many veterans struggle with access to dental care because of cost. With very few exceptions, most veterans are not eligible for dental through the Veteran’s Administration, according to a press release from Aspen Dental.
In Sebring, veterans can expect to receive free basic dental care such as fillings, cleanings and extractions for a healthier smile, Assistant Office Manager Ray Castro said. New patients are being accepted as well as established patients. The Sebring office will accept walk-ins as well as appointments. Walk-ins will be seen on a first come-first serve basis. For Sebring appointments, veterans should call 863-612-1060. For appointments outside of Highlands County call 1-844-277-3646.
Veterans should bring a photo ID and proof of military service to their appointment.
“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community, especially our veterans,” Castro said. “It’s a way to give back.”
Castro said taking part in the Day of Service has touched his heart when he sees the difference in the dental care recipients.
“When I make an appointment or someone, I often hear, ‘I’ve never gotten anything for my service,’” Castro said. “It feels good knowing what you are doing is for a good reason. It is giving people back their smiles.”