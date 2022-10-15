COURTESY PHOTO IAN BELINGER

A firematic competition before COVID shut the event down for a couple of years.

 COURTESY/IAN BELINGER

SEBRING — Family, food and firematics competition, what could be better? Oh yeah, it’s free. The Heartland Fire Fest is a free family fun day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Firemen’s Field at 681 Magnolia Ave.

This event is for everyone, the young and young at heart. Touch A Truck will delight the younger crowd as they climb in trucks and try on bunker gear. Photo ops with your favorite first responders will preserve memories. Firefighters will show folks what different tools are used to save lives. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will also delight guests with demonstrations.

