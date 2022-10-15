SEBRING — Family, food and firematics competition, what could be better? Oh yeah, it’s free. The Heartland Fire Fest is a free family fun day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Firemen’s Field at 681 Magnolia Ave.
This event is for everyone, the young and young at heart. Touch A Truck will delight the younger crowd as they climb in trucks and try on bunker gear. Photo ops with your favorite first responders will preserve memories. Firefighters will show folks what different tools are used to save lives. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will also delight guests with demonstrations.
Kids can burn off energy in the bounce houses. Arts and crafts vendors will be set up. No one will go hungry with the food trucks selling lunches.
The event is a continuation of the tradition of Fire Fest in Highlands County. It is being put on for the first time by Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation, according to Rob Bullock, foundation board member.
Sebring High School’s JROTC will present the colors at 9 a.m. during opening ceremonies. Rebekah Wills will be singing the national anthem.
The fire departments of the cities of Avon Park and Sebring, along with the Highlands County Fire Rescue, will enter into friendly competition known as firematics beginning at 10 a.m. In teams of 5-10 and also individual competition, the firemen will compete for bragging rights.
Some of the competitions Bullock mentioned are repairing a busted hose without turning off the water, pushing an empty keg through an obstacle course with just the water pressure from a hose and an old-fashioned water brigade.
“It’s a fun way to incorporate the skills of fire fighting while providing fire prevention education to the public and building camaraderie between departments,” Bullock said.