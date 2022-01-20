Two free income tax preparation sites in Highlands County are now open to prepare and file federal and state tax returns. This is a completely free service sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through two churches in Sebring and Avon Park.
There are no age requirements or income limitations. The focus is on low to middle income persons with an emphasis on those 60 and over. The sites are staffed by IRS tested and certified volunteers.
Appointments are required and must be made in person. COVID precautions will be taken and a facemask must be worn. If you have questions or concerns, call the site coordinator. Do not call the churches because they cannot answer tax questions or schedule appointments.
Faith Lutheran Church
2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870
Local coordinator – Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802
Appointments can be made Monday-Friday, Jan. 17-28, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days.
Tax preparation days are Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 2 through April 18, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825
Local coordinator – Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.
Appointments can be made Jan. 8, Jan. 20, and Jan. 25 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days.
Tax preparation days will be each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 through April 14, 2022 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.