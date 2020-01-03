AVON PARK — “We Are Marshall” will be the free movie feature at Heartland Horses Arena at 6 p.m. today, Jan. 3.
The Aktion Club of Highlands County hosts this free movie night for the public every first Friday night of the month and sells concessions to raise money for the horse program and the club’s other activities in the community. The arena is located at 4305 Independence St., off College Drive next to Ridge Area Arc.
The movie is about a plane crash that claims most of the lives of Marshall University football team and some of its fans. After the crash, the coach and some of the players try to rebuild the football program. It is rated PG.
This is an outdoor movie under a covered arena. Bring your own chair and bug spray. No other food or drinks allowed on the grounds since a concession stand is available.
For details, call 863-443-0438.