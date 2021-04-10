TALLAHASSEE — A Senate panel Thursday put on hold a proposal that would give free online courses at state universities to veterans, active duty military members and other people who “went another direction” instead of finishing degrees. Consideration of the “State University Free Seat Program” bill (SB 1672) was postponed by the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee.
Bill sponsor Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, told The News Service of Florida the measure was tabled to work out “budgetary issues” with the House. The measure would provide one free course each academic year for military and National Guard members. It also includes “nontraditional students” who have not been enrolled in at least five years.
“It’s really designed to grab those people that, maybe they started and something happened in life and they went another direction. And they have credits that are kind of sitting there, and incentivize them to come back and … complete their degree,” Diaz said.
Students would have to be Florida residents enrolled in online degree programs to be eligible. The students would also get discounts on other courses in their degree programs.
The measure would not require a state appropriation, but universities would have reduced revenues from providing the free and discounted courses, according to a Senate staff analysis.
“You have to take into account that it’s going to cost the university … there’s a cost to them providing the course. And if a student is receiving a free course, and then a discount for other courses, that has to be taken into account in the budget,” Diaz told the News Service.
The Senate panel will have a final meeting next week. Diaz and Education Appropriations Chairman Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, said they are confident the measure will be back at the next meeting.
An identical House bill (HB 845) is ready for a vote by the full House.