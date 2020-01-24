You may believe that by living in Highlands County you are removed from those that try to stifle free speech and freedom of the press.
You may also be unaware that a local publication (in existence for over three years) has been distributed freely at a number of locations in Highlands County and elsewhere in the country.
Recently a person or persons have decided they did not like what was being printed so, instead of voicing their opposing opinion, they proceeded to destroy and or deface these publications. By doing so they (evidently) believe they can stop free speech and freedom of the press. This is a cowardly effort that has shown their true colors.
If you are truly interested in expressing your opinion, I invite you to our weekly meeting on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Homers Restaurant. However you need to know that your unlawful efforts will not stop this publication from being written and distributed.
John Larsen
Sebring