In the early 1970’s, The New Seekers entertained us with a song titled "Free To Be You And Me."
It was a wonderful song — easy to listen to and easy for a sing-along. More importantly, it had a clear and important message. A few verses follow here:
"There's a land that I see where the children are free
"And I say it ain't far to this land from where we are
"Take my hand, come with me, where the children are free
"Come with me, take my hand, and we'll live ..."
CHORUS
"In a land where the river runs free
"In a land through the green country
"In a land to a shining sea
"And you and me are free to be you and me
"I see a land bright and clear, and the time's comin' near
"When we'll live in this land, you and me, hand in hand
"Take my hand, come along, lend your voice to my song
"Come along, take my hand, sing a song"
These lyrics are as important and relevant today as they were 50 years ago. We should be living in our land hand in hand. We should be lending voice to one another’s song. And we should be living free to be you and me.
Today it seems the part about “you and me are free to be you and me” has become not merely pianissimo, it’s muted. We even are challenged when we peacefully agree to disagree in the interest of informative dialogue and understanding. Apparently, some people insist the freedoms of (spoken and written) expressions and gatherings are free only if they agree with the expressions and gatherings of those “with power.” In other words, ‘I’ am free to be me only if I agree with ‘you.’
We’re much wiser to live as a well-composed choir, not allowing any one voice to drown out another. And it is up to each of us to live these lyrics every day, because ‘you and me’ are free to be you and me.
Millie Anderson
Sebring