Spoken Truth winners

Students took part in the Juneteenth 2021 ‘Spoken Truth’ essay contest at the Sebring Juneteenth Festival. From left, the winners are Shatavia Cooper, first place for secondary school; Ti’keyria Taylor, first place for elementary school; Samiyah Lynch, second place for elementary school; and Eunique Leveredge, third place for elementary school.

 FILE PHOTO

Editor’s note: Road closures for the event are listed on A2.

Highlands County Citizens with Voices will host a Juneteenth celebration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on Lemon Avenue in Sebring. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Recommended for you