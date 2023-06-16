Editor’s note: Road closures for the event are listed on A2.
Highlands County Citizens with Voices will host a Juneteenth celebration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on Lemon Avenue in Sebring. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Bring the family for a day filled with fun. Take in the parade and learn the meaning of the Federal holiday. The water slide will be the perfect spot to cool off, just bring your own towels and sun screen. Kids will enjoy playing on the inflatables.
DJ Mike Portee will be spinning family-appropriate tunes. Games, a cake walk and horse rides are sure to put smiles on the youngsters and young-at-heart. All those activities are sure to work up an appetite. Food vendors will be on hand from which to purchase lunch or supper. Vendors are welcome but must call Highlands County Citizens with Voices President and CEO Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.
A spoken word competition will be held for kids age kindergarten through K-12. The subject is “What I know about Juneteenth.” A winner will be chosen from the elementary, middle and high school levels. The individual with the winning prose will win a monetary prize and a trophy. The winner will get to read their essay on the stage at Lottie Shannon Event Park. Registration for the competition closes art noon and the judging takes place at 1 p.m.
“This is a day to acknowledge the Independence Day of African Americans, which was originally June 19, 1865,” McGowan said.
While the event is free, donations will be graciously accepted.
Saturday’s event is just the first of the Juneteenth celebrations hosted by Highlands County Citizens with Voices. On Monday, June 19, a community barbecue dinner and fireworks will mark the holiday. The free event will be at 6 p.m. at 749 Booker Ave. in Sebring. T and T Barbecue will be firing up the grill. Side dishes are welcome. Bring your lawn chair to watch the fireworks display.
Juneteenth is a shortened version of the date June 19. It was on that date in 1865 when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed the slaves in Galveston, Texas they were free. The slaves had not heard the good news despite President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan.1, 1863.
In 1979, the Texas legislature passed a bill, making Juneteenth an official state holiday, effective in 1980, according to the Texas State Historical Association. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, creating a Federal holiday.
“Even though Black history is being taken out of schools, it’s very important that our African American kids be taught about their heritage,” McGowan said.