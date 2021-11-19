SEBRING-- Freedom Lawn Care and Landscaping's owner Carl Horton has been gifting veterans a year's worth of lawn services since 2019. He recently blessed three more veterans a year of free mowing, weeding and and blowing grass off the property.
When Horton came up with the idea, he intended to provide lawn care for one veteran for a year. Loads of impressive nominations came in. Horton has has consistently found it impossible to choose just one veteran to honor. In 2019, he chose three and in 2020, he chose two. This year the winners were U.S. Navy Petty Officer Allan Avis, United States Marine Corps Corporal Danny Wright and U.S. Navy veteran Brandon Low.
“I am glade to give back, I've been in business long enough to make it possible,” Horton said.
Horton said many members of his family served in the military and he was previously in law enforcement. He said he is very patriotic, which is reflected in the name of his business.
“Without the veterans doing what they did for our country, I wouldn't be able to do what I do, he said. “It's an honor to be able to do this.”
Low served five years in Kings Bay, Georgia on a ballistic missile submarine. As a sonar tech he looked for a different career path upon becoming a civilian. He has been with Sebring Police Department since 2006.
Brandon Low continued his service after his time in the Navy was through. He is now a Corporal with Sebring Police Department. Low was nominated by his former co-worker Sgt. Paul Deshazo, who was chosen for the campaign in 2019. It was a good thing Deshazo told him that he nominated him for a contest or would have thought it was a scam. Deshazo would not tell Low what the contest was for.
“This feels great,” Low said. “I am very thankful.”
Ironically, Low's parents had a lawn care business they wanted him to take over after leaving the military but he decided to go a different route.
“I know the lawn care is expensive,” he said with authority.
Knowing the extra work involved made Low especially thankful. Low said having Freedom Lawn Care doing his yard work will free up a lot of his time. He is looking forward to spending that time with his family.