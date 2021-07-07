The flags are waving in the July sun. The bands are playing patriotic music. Everyone is assembled to see the long-awaited fireworks. The air is filled with patriotism and thanksgiving for being able to live in this land of the free and the home of the brave.
But there would be no freedom without the sacrifices of the brave…whether we look back in history to see our nation’s birth which we celebrated on July 4; or, whether we count the many wars fought to secure that we are a free people. That this government is of the people, by the people, and for the people.
However, sometimes the people are forgotten.
The extraordinary liberty that is ours seems to get lost when those who rule take ‘liberties’ with our freedoms. Selfishness prevails along with power. And license replaces true liberty.
Liberty, on the other hand, is selflessness and willing sacrifice. It is the soldier who goes forth to protect our liberties without regard for his own safety. It is the wife and mother who supports him from afar and selflessly raises their children without their daddy’s presence.
It is the everyday worker whose work ethic is something to be proud of and who instills in his children this same desire to work to the best of his or her ability…no matter who is or is not watching. That’s integrity.
The Bible clearly desires that we be an unselfish people who are law abiding citizens. When once we receive the Lord Jesus Christ into our lives, we are free as we read in John 8: 36 NLT.
“So if the Son sets you free, you are truly free.”
And what are we free from? The power of sin and death because Jesus Christ died a substitutionary death in our place and rose from the dead defeating death and sin. When receive him, we are forgiven. We are free.
Yet the Bible also warns us not to abuse this freedom in 1 Peter 2:15 & 16 NKJV.
“For this is the will of God, that by doing good you may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men – as free, yet not using liberty as a cloak for vice, but as bondservants of God.”
How easy it is to be swayed by selfish desires or to want something bad enough … whether power, ideologies, or money…to step on whomever gets in the way. But that is not God’s way. He says in the following verses, “Honor all people. Love the brotherhood. Fear God.”
Live in true liberty. Selah