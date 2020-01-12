SEBRING — Thousands of educators, students, concerned citizens and parents from 67 counties in Florida will gather in the state’s capitol for the “Take on Tallahassee” rally on Monday. According to the Florida Education Association, its members are seeking to change the way lawmakers are funding public schools.
FEA members will be wearing “Red for Ed” as they march from the front of the old capitol building and march to the Tucker Civic Center. The FEA is asking for change to testing, class sizes and pay increases.
“The FEA sees growing dissatisfaction with more than a decade of state neglect of public schools, state overreach in terms of local control of schools, the over-testing of students, and a school accountability system that punishes poverty and whole communities,” said a FEA press release on Oct. 28, 2019.
However, in the Polk County School District, jobs, possibly as many as 1,600 of them, are at risk for those teachers taking a personal day to attend the rally. Some have even gone as far as calling attendance of the event “a strike.” General Counsel for the Florida Department of Education Matthew Mears sent an email out Friday night to teachers telling them up to 1,600 Polk County teachers could be fired and fined $20,000 as well.
“As the Department of Education, we have highest obligation to ensure that Polk County educators are advised of the risks associated with participating in a coordinated effort to not report for duty,” Mears said in the email.
School Board of Highlands County Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained the need for balance on personal days and teachers in the classroom.
“We know that attendance is vitally important for not only the student but also the teacher for academic achievement to occur,” Lethbridge said. “That being said, teachers do have allocated personal days that they can use through a leave process. If too many teachers request leave at the same time, all requests may not be approved for any specific date but that does not seem to be the case for this event.”
The Highlands County Education Association is in support of FEA’s Take on Tallahassee rally. Some of its members will be going to the rally according to their social media page. They have made signs demanding lawmakers appropriately fund public schools. The HCEA was not immediately available for comments on Saturday at press time.