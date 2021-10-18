SEBRING — Reclaiming America’s narrative will be the focus of Irish-borne Jonathon Dunne when he arrives to speak in Sebring Tuesday evening. Also known as “Freedom’s Disciple,” Dunne has been touring the country talking about America and the principles that have made the United States the envy of the world.
His schedule has him speaking at 65 events in 85 days. Dunne arrived in America in September with his return to the Emerald Isle slated for just past Thanksgiving. For instance, in the past week, Dunne has made stops in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. He speaks to a wide range of groups including Republicans, 9/12 Projects and Trump clubs – but his message is always the same.
“There’s no other nation like the United States. It is exceptional and I will explain why,” he said.
In fact, Dunne says that in his travels he has seen Americans forget why they live in such a great nation. The observation spurred him to begin to speak out on the principles of freedom.
Dunne points to America’s ability to overcome obstacles. First, patriots defeated the major military power of the day, Britain, to obtain their freedom. In successive actions, Americans have turned back Nazism, battled Communism, survived the Great Depression and blazed a path into outer space.
He says the rest of the world now is watching the battle for the soul of America. In Dunne’s opinion, it also is the battle that will affect countries around the world.
“I grew up in a heavily socialist country where there are no external God-given rights,” he said. “There is not another country like the USA and there never has been a country like this.”
Dunne holds out George Washington and Ronald Regan as icons of pure American thought and policy. He says the issue now is whether America wants to remain exceptional and different from the rest of the world or whether the United States wants to follow the rest of the world.
“Simply put it is Nature’s Law versus Man’s Law, Liberty versus Tyranny and Freedom versus Freebies,” he said. “You are the last best hope for man on Earth and if America fails, the world as we know it will be over.”
In addition to his speaking engagements, Dunne has written articles for The Blaze, Eagle Rising, Young Patriots, Gen Fringe, Patriot Update, and Western Journalism.
For the past 17 years, he has worked on becoming an American citizen but still is waiting in line. He says he may have to do it by marriage.
“But I am dating somebody,” he said.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The meetings commence at 6 p.m. with a social time at 5:30.