SEBRING — Joel Andrew French woke up to deputies on his doorstep Wednesday morning and 42 counts of possession of child pornography.
Sheriff’s officials report they expect to file more charges on the 29-year-old after reviewing more than 200 gigabytes of data on his digital devices, a large portion of which is alleged to be child pornography.
The investigation began in May when the Fort Lauderdale Police Department received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip that child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account. Fort Lauderdale police identified the suspect, and turned the case over to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office when they learned he lived in the county.
French faces 42 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, all enhanced to first-degree felonies. Deputies reviewed his digital devices on Wednesday and found that a large portion of his more than 200 gigabytes of data consisted of child pornography.