We often get asked “do I have to pay the Tourist Development Tax?” The answer depends on the length of the rental. Anyone who offers accommodations for short term rental (six months or less) is required to collect Tourist Development Tax from the guest when rent or accommodation charges are collected. TDT is 4% of total taxable rental receipts. It is an add-on tax and must be paid to the Florida Department of Revenue in addition to state sales tax.
What is Tourist Development Tax?
The Tourist Development Tax (TDT), also referred to as a Bed Tax, is a tax (tax percentage varies by county) on the total rental amount collected from every person or other party who rents, leases or lets for consideration living quarters or accommodation in any hotel, privately owned home/single-family dwelling, lake house, cottage, multi-unit structure, fish camp, apartment, hotel, motel, resort motel, apartment, apartment motel, rooming house, mobile home park, RV park/RV spots, or condominiums for a period of 6 months or less. This tax collection is authorized by Florida Statute 125.0104. The local TDT of 4% for Highlands County is in addition to the State of Florida Sales and Use Tax remitted to the Florida Department of Revenue.
Who must pay Tourist Development Tax?
Any person who rents or leases any accommodation for six months or less must collect TDT and Florida Sales Tax along with the rent payment from the tenant. A tax return and payment are due on the first day of the following month in which rent was collected and is considered delinquent if not paid/postmarked by the 20th of that month.
What are the responsibilities of managers and/or owners of property that is rented for less than six months?
Managers and/or owners of property that is rented for less than six months are responsible for collecting, accounting for, and remitting TDT from their guest to the Florida Department of Revenue. A tax return including remittance must be filed monthly unless a quarterly reporting period has been established.
Who is exempt from paying Tourist Development Tax?
Anyone who has a bona fide written lease more than six months (181 days) is exempt from the TDT. If there is not a written agreement, the owner is required to collect and remit the TDT for the first six months. The seventh month and every month thereafter will be exempt provided the renter continuously resides at the same location. Anyone who is exempt from paying State Sales Tax is also exempt from TDT. These classifications include full-time students, active-duty military personnel, churches and non-profit organizations that have a certificate of exemption issued by the Florida Department of Revenue.
Who do I contact about paying Tourist Development Tax?
Contact the Florida Department of Revenue Tax, 850-488-6800.
The Tourist Development Tax (TDT) strengthens our local economy by supporting Highlands County’s tourism industry. Tourism boosts local revenues, creates jobs, helps support infrastructure improvements, and plants a sense of cultural exchange between visitors and local citizens.
The TDT funds collected for Highlands County are remitted from Florida Department of Revenue to the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC). The TDC’s next quarterly board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. at the Highlands County commission chambers (600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring).
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.