You are reading this on April Fool’s Day (and I’m writing it on a beautifully clear New Year’s Day, 2020). You might wonder if I’m trying to trick you with a story about Christmas and New Year’s. But I’m not.
Listening to my singing windchimes and reflecting on the meaning behind a new year and a new decade, I’m simply reminded of good advice given for 2020 that may need a little nudge as we get further into the year…especially with the coronavirus having affected so many lives.
The advice? Remember that 20/20 vision is the best and we need to apply it to how we see each new day in 2020.
So, if you’re still glancing over your shoulder at 2019, take its valuable lessons along and then continue walking boldly into 2020 knowing God is already there.
After enjoying our Christmas tree for a whole month, New Year’s Day was the day to carefully wrap each ornament and reorganize how we store them.
I like to look at each one as I did when decorating the tree and remember the stories of how they came to be in our possession. There are a few special ones that came from my Mom’s tree and I think of her and treasure her and my memories of all the Christmases we shared together.
There are even a few that have survived from my growing up years and still grace the tree in their own vintage way.
As I hang beautiful hand-made ice cycles created for me by a friend in Sebring, Florida, I can hear her voice and see her smile as she presented them to me. How they sparkle when the tree lights reflect on them … and I thank God for the friendship we share.
I could go on but I won’t.
All of this to say that as we look at the past year … having stepped courageously into the new one with all its unknowns … contemplate the stories written and to be written in everyone’s lives. Remember that each new day is a new beginning as we take one day at a time.
Every thought pondered, action taken and hope embarked upon is a fresh new start. And when we remember to include God in our plans, then we will know a fullness to our desires that only he can bring.
To all who receive the gift of God’s Son, Jesus, as Savior, he promises that we become new creations in him. The old passes away and the new is born.
And in Revelation 21:5, NLT, Jesus says, “Look, I am making everything new!”
Remember each day is a fresh new start with our hand in his mighty hand. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.