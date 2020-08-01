ATLANTA — Max Fried retired Tampa Bay’s first 14 batters and then insisted it didn’t feel like a special start.
Braves manager Brian Snitker had a different opinion.
Fried took a perfect game into the fifth inning and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as Atlanta beat the Rays 2-1 on Thursday night.
Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s two-run second inning.
Fried (1-0) struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander improved to 4-0 in four interleague starts.
Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) allowed two runs on only two hits with three walks in 6 1/3 innings.
The Braves won two home games over the Rays after losing two in St. Petersburg.
Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said he remains confident his offense will come around.
“We’ve gone a time through the order and not put any pressure on the pitcher or the defense,” Cash said. “Our offense is going to be fine. We’re going to come around and be fine.”
Fried was perfect before Mike Brosseau hit a single up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Fried picked Brosseau off first base to end the inning.
Following Willy Adames’ two-out double off Fried in the seventh, pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi hit Jackson’s first pitch to right field for a run-scoring single.
Choi said through a translator “I feel great” before the game as he missed his second straight start after leaving Tuesday night’s game with a sore right shoulder.
Swanson’s second-inning single drove in Marcell Ozuna, who singled and moved to second when Duvall was hit by a pitch. Ozuna scored with a head-first slide as he avoided Mike Zunino’s tag at the plate by reaching his hand to the plate.
Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly drove in Duvall.
The Braves’ two early runs placed Tampa Bay in a familiar position. The Rays have trailed in five straight games and six of their first seven.