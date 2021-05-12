SEBRING — Florida Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried has announced that gas shortages have affected parts of North Florida, but asks Florida residents and motorists to keep calm.
“But most importantly, don’t panic to buy gas. Don’t hoard gas, and don’t form long lines at gas stations like behind me,” Fried said from a video filmed at a North Florida gas station. “Fuel is continuing to move around our state. We’ll keep you posted.”
Thus far, those shortages appear to not have affected Central or Southern Florida, both of which can and do receive supplies directly from tankers at Gulf of Mexico ports.
Reported gas shortages have affected some parts of Florida, Fried said, for several reasons. One is the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline which, as it roughly follows the Interstate 20 corridor, does feed some of its fuel south through smaller pipelines in Georgia toward the Florida border.
Another issue, Fried said, is a shortage of truck drivers to move fuel around the state.
A third potential disruption for the Pensacola region, Fried said in a press release, is from a company that services that area but has been unable to meet Environmental Protection Agency standards under the Clean Air Act.
Fried said her department has contacted the EPA to help the agency communicate directly with the operators and impress on regulators the need to resolve this issue quickly and mitigate impacts on the community and residents.
Meanwhile, she advises that fuel is moving around the state and her agency is one of many state and federal agencies that regulate gas stations and are keeping in close contact with each other as well as the petroleum industry to alleviate shortages as quickly as possible.
Fried encouraged people, if they have any questions, to call her department at 1-800-HELP-FLA.