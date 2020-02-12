Robert Miller’s article about the Kenilworth Lodge encouraged at least two people to write in support of saving this Sebring landmark.
I propose that each current resident of Sebring and/or people from other parts of Highlands County and beyond who have pleasant memories of this treasure to announce being “a friend of the Kenilworth Lodge” and think about ways that this property and building can be restored and have new life for the people of Highlands County and beyond this one county.
I am one friend of the Kenilworth Lodge.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring