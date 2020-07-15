SEBRING — Tim Brinling is the 41-year-old owner of Brinling Investment Management. He is also president of the local Boys and Girls Club. More than that, Brinling is a visionary with a servant’s heart, willing to step out and do his best to make a difference.
He has been concerned about the seemingly ever-eroding relationship between white and Black people in this country. He made a decision to stop waiting on someone else to work on it and do something himself.
Out of this desire, “Friendly Friday” was born. Brinling has been cooking, loading, setting up and feeding between 75 and 100 people every Friday from 6-10 p.m.
“For the past nearly three months we have been doing this every Friday. It’s simply me and various others who join me from week to week going to the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Lemon Street and extending an olive branch.
“Initially, it was very cautious. But over the past couple of months I felt that the people involved have been unbelievably supportive of me. Some have said that this is something that is needed. They had no idea that there were white people out there who were willing to be friends,” Brinling said.
“It’s something we do to try to bring the community together,” said Ryan Danzey, who assists Brinling when he is able.
“We’re all eating together, breaking bread together. We’re all a community and we definitely don’t want to see what’s happening in some communities happen in ours.
“There’s no reason for anyone to forget about the people on the other side of Lake Jackson or anything like that,” Danzey continued. “I’ve got a lot of friends all over this county and I feel like it’s time for me to reach out to all of them and to make new friends at the same time. If all we can do is make some new friends and build a little more community togetherness then we’re doing something.”
This past week ribs and greens were on the menu. Past dishes have included seafood gumbo, barbecue sandwiches and seafood mac ‘n cheese.
“At this point I’ve really become ingrained in the community,” Brinling said. “People seem to be happy to see me when I show up. Sometimes people offer donations and such but I don’t want this to ever be perceived as anything other than an olive branch to the community and I’ll never accept a penny. I just want to make sure that two parts of our community are bridged to a certain extent.
“This is nothing that we’re intending to generate any business off of or anything other than to send this friendly notion to people on the ‘other side of the tracks,’ so to speak, in hopes to start a dialogue.”
Brinling is always looking for volunteers to help serve or partners who can help shoulder the costs of food and other related expenses. And, of course, people who are wanting to come and join him in reaching out and meeting new people and making friends.
“I welcome anyone who is of like mind to join me as long as we’re reaching out without an agenda. We’re just individuals.
“It’s not a group that needs to do something, it’s an individual that needs to take a stand and when that happens then others follow,” he said in closing.
For more information or to help in some way, contact Brinling at 863-214-8574.