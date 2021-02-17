SEBRING — Joseph Ackroyd “Joe” Branson, who served a supervisor of Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District the last three and a half years, has died at age 74.
One of his last acts as supervisor was to argue for renting more golf carts for the community golf course, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to have enough carts to help golfers maintain social distance at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
He remarked in September that since the pandemic had started, he could not ride in a cart with anyone else because of compromised health. He was absent from the most recent meeting on Feb. 5.
His cause of death has not been released. He died last Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Good Shepherd Hospice Center in Sebring.
Staff at the Sun ‘N Lake District Office described him as dedicated to serving the Sun ‘n Lake community, appointed to a vacant seat in August 2017 and then re-elected to the same popularly elected seat in the 2020 general election.
Born June 17, 1946, in Celina, Ohio, Branson served in the US Army just after high school and later completed his undergraduate education through Wright State University and received his MBA from Ashland University, according to his obituary from Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. He reportedly served in his community through support for sports programs and civic work.
When he first retired to Sebring, with many of his lifelong friends, he spent much of his time completing “honey-do’s” for people in the Sun N Lakes community, his obituary stated.
Branson described himself in 2017, during his bid for the vacant seat as a property owner since 2009 and a full-time resident since June 2016, with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management and a master’s in business administration. He had worked with Goodyear Tire and Rubber; GNC Corporation; St. Mary’s Lumber of St. Marys, Ohio; Owen Hall Real Estate in St. Marys; Huffy Bicycle Company — as manager of foreign procurement; Wright State University in Celina, Ohio; Greto Corporation in Lima, Ohio, and British Petroleum/Ineos in Lima, Ohio.
He had a passion for golf, enjoyed word and crossword puzzles, and most of all loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. Those who knew him, his obituary stated, said he never met a stranger and had a gift for making everyone feel special, providing great advice, and making people laugh with a sarcastic sense of humor.
He is survived by his children: Heather Dorsten (Robert Kennedy) of Celina, Ohio; Carla Yudhishthu (Michael) of Portland, Oregon; Abby Miller (Andrew) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Kyle Hoelscher (Courtney) of Evansville, Indiana; a brother, David Peter Branson (Susie) of Lafayette, Indiana, and a sister, Paula Porter of Gainesville, Florida. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.