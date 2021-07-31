Friends, colleagues give Houchin a loving sendoff

SEBRING — The law enforcement and legal community came together Friday afternoon to say goodbye to Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, who is retiring after 41 years in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Pathy Houchin, his wife, stood by his side as Highlands County detectives, deputies, prosecutors, defense lawyers, bailiffs, clerks and administrative staff delivered their well-wishes in the courthouse jury room.
His staff as well as those who faced him in court had great things to say about the man who came to Florida via Kentucky.
“Steve is the best,” said Courtney Ann Lenhart, an assistant state attorney who prosecutes crimes involving children, as well as other crimes. “He is helpful, knowledgeable and when I moved down from Michigan 10 years ago, I didn’t know anybody, and Steve was always there to answer questions. He’s got a good way of talking to people.”
Prosecutor Christine Pletcher, said Houchin helped her establish herself in the office.
“I worked with Steve for 27 years,” Pletcher said. “I interviewed with him when I came down in 1994 right after graduating from law school. He showed me around the courthouse. He was a great boss, a great supervisor, and we’re going to miss him.”
Robert Gray, who served as Highlands County Public Defender as Houchin led the prosecutions, said Houchin was a fair and honorable opponent in court.
“Nobody could push his buttons like me, and I could,” Gray said of the steady prosecutor. “But we always had a great relationship. He was honest, professional and a good guy. You could take his word to the bank.”