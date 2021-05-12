LAKE PLACID — For the second time in as many days, a vigil was held in honor of the three young people who died in a Saturday morning crash – Austin Edwards, 21, of Lake Placid; Cope Brewer, 18, of Sebring and Lindsay Sapp, 18, of Lake Placid. Sapp succumbed to her injuries on Monday. A youth-led vigil took place at First Presbyterian Church’s Genesis Center after Sapp died Monday.
When Lake Placid High School students learned of Lindsay’s death, many went to the crash site on State Road 70, east of Park Land Drive. The site was previously marked with crosses and the young friends have left mementos and balloons.
State Road 70 is a very dangerous road to motorists, let alone students who park on the side of it to visit the scene of the crash. Organizers Kate Wilson, Becky Canevari and others were determined to offer a safe place for the teens and young adults to grieve and support each other.
It would appear the young women and men needed the time together as more than 120 students attended the vigil. South Oak Baptist Church Pastor Paul von Merveldt started the evening off with prayer. Then he turned the evening over to the young people, offering ideas on how to show their grief. One way was by writing their feelings down on the papers that were provided, and bring them to the cross near the stage. Another idea was to write to the families of their three friends. Worship songs by Tim and Barbara Sewell were played in the background.
A microphone was set up in the room for the purpose of sharing stories about the three young people. One student said Lindsay was in heaven and probably telling them how to run the place. There were stories of Austin dancing with people, Lindsay’s 4-H activities and Cope’s hunting adventures. Friends shared hanging out at one of the family’s lake house.
Bailey Erb said she attended Cracker Trail Elementary School with Brewer since third grade and Sapp since middle school where they were in Future Farmers of America (FFA) together. She met Edwards last year.
“It’s really hard to accept the fact they’re actually gone” she said.
She said she feels like she will still get to see them this weekend and then reads the social media posts and realizes she will never see them again.
“But it’s never really a goodbye, it’s just a see you soon,” Bailey said.
Jaheim Sanders has graduated high school and was friends with Edwards. He is coping with his grief by helping others. He doesn’t want to cry in front of anyone and uses humor to mask the pain.
“You gotta be strong for everybody else,” he said. “Because if one’s down, we will all be down.”
He said he misses his friend’s social posts and visiting him at his home. He knew Brewer since their freshmen year at Sebring High School.
The picture of young lives with bright futures that were cut short was painted. The students shared among each other and offered hugs and shoulders to cry on. The adults in the room hung back in order for the students to express themselves freely. Many of the young people hugged the adults and sought comfort from them.
First Presbyterian Church Youth Pastor Reid Thayer closed out the night in prayer. He shared the gospel message and told the young people that any of the pastors present would pray with them. Reid told the students to pray for those at home struggling and to be a light for others. He asked them to make wise choices in their grief. A key take-away message was the students did not have to grieve alone.
There is also support for the students in their schools, according to John Varady of the School Board of Highlands County.
“We have support teams at the district level comprised of counselors, school social workers, and school psychologists who collaborate with school based counselors and administrators in times of tragedy to best determine the needed supports for students and staff,” Varady said. “Additionally, our community has a strong faith-based support network with strong student relationships. Together, we put immediate supports in place after an event such as this weekend’s devastating loss, and we make sure that supports are ongoing as students and staff move through the grieving process.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that comes together in times of need, and we are thankful to all those who have responded to support our students in the schools and in the community.”